Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.41.

Shares of RVLV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.08. 20,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,035. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.59. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $89.60.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $290.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 26.18%. Equities analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 41.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 421.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

