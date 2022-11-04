Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,496 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Home Depot by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after buying an additional 28,209 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $281.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.36.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

