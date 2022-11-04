Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys 269 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $135.85 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.93 and a 200-day moving average of $136.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.