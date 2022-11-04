Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $311,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 893.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 351,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 316,492 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $267,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Teladoc Health by 56.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 47,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 17,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Teladoc Health by 253.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,845 shares of company stock worth $253,814. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.93.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

