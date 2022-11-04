Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 89,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.16.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 16.46%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

