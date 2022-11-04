Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $122.02 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.98 and a 200 day moving average of $128.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

