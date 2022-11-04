Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 189.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 27,482 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 8.7% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $127.47 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.97 and its 200 day moving average is $141.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

