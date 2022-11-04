Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 682,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after buying an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 265,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $38.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average is $41.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.