Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNMBY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

RNMBY stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $47.74.

Rheinmetall ( OTCMKTS:RNMBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

