Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) Trading Down 3.1%

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.08. 1,611,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,552,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REI. Roth Capital cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.90 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ring Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $417.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Ring Energy ( NYSE:REI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $84.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

