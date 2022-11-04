Robert W. Baird Boosts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $69.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird to $69.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.80.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.0 %

GILD opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,374,000 after acquiring an additional 601,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820,228 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

