Robert W. Baird Raises Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $315.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PODD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.73.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $255.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 510.70 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.63. Insulet has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 807,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,018,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $136,901,000.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.