Robert W. Baird Trims Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Target Price to $90.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.04% from the stock’s current price.

FND has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.14. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 14.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.