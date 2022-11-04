Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.50. The stock had previously closed at $6.51, but opened at $6.18. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rocket Companies shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 30,208 shares traded.

RKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $198,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,527,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,867,907.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 962,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,065,818. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Stock Down 2.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after purchasing an additional 490,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 122,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 115.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

