Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $6.50. The stock had previously closed at $6.51, but opened at $6.18. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rocket Companies shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 30,208 shares traded.

RKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $199,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,568,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,898,174.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 962,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,065,818 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Stock Down 2.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 115.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

