Rockwell Automation, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $10.91 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

ROK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ROK traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.73. 6,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.38 and its 200-day moving average is $227.09. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

