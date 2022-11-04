Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $195.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ROK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

NYSE:ROK opened at $242.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.38 and a 200-day moving average of $227.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

