Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Roku to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.65.
Roku Stock Down 5.6 %
NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.95. 247,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,385,023. Roku has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $308.81. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Roku Company Profile
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roku (ROKU)
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.