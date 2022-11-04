Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Downgraded to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Roku to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.65.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.95. 247,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,385,023. Roku has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $308.81. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Roku by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Roku by 193.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

