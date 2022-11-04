Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Lowered to “Neutral” at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $100.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson lowered Roku from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Roku from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.65.
Roku Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.95. The stock had a trading volume of 247,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385,023. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.54. Roku has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $308.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.67.
Institutional Trading of Roku
Roku Company Profile
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roku (ROKU)
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.