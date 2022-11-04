Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Lowered to “Neutral” at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $100.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson lowered Roku from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Roku from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.95. The stock had a trading volume of 247,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385,023. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.54. Roku has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $308.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Roku by 334.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 1,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 193.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

