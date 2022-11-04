Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stake Reduced by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.18% of Roper Technologies worth $73,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after buying an additional 187,039 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 143.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,750,000 after buying an additional 156,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,915,000 after buying an additional 152,329 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $6.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $390.98. 10,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $501.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.78. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.