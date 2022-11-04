Round Dollar Price Up 1% This Week (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Round Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $70,109.00 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Round Dollar token can now be purchased for $13.48 or 0.00064875 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Round Dollar has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,608.85 or 0.31724673 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012391 BTC.

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

