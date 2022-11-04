Roy Schoenberg Sells 9,325 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $37,206.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,416,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,642,361.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Roy Schoenberg sold 125,508 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $469,399.92.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $3.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.02. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.35.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). American Well had a negative net margin of 90.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Well by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of American Well by 605.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Well in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in American Well during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

