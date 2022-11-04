Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $93.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ARES. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 86.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 122,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $8,714,954.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,720,045.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 122,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $8,714,954.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,720,045.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 192,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $14,094,292.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000. Corporate insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 48.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

