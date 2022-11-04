Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target to $10.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 93.05% from the company’s current price.

AUPH has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 31.9 %

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 178.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 61,297 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,403,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 25,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

