Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to C$107.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$107.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$138.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

Premium Brands Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRBZF traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.51. 480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $57.51 and a twelve month high of $109.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.18.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

