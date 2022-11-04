Royal Bank of Canada Trims Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Target Price to $14.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Argus started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.95.

Carvana Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Carvana has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $307.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -9.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 8.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 165.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

