Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given New $120.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RGLD. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.64.

Shares of RGLD traded up $6.50 on Friday, reaching $94.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,785. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average of $105.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 42.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 14,555.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,869 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Royal Gold by 15.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,466,000 after buying an additional 464,697 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 2,691.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after buying an additional 432,830 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,762,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

