RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,250 at Royal Bank of Canada

RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,300 ($15.03) to GBX 1,250 ($14.45) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RS Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,300.00.

Get RS Group alerts:

RS Group Price Performance

Shares of EENEF stock remained flat at $11.00 during trading on Friday. RS Group has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.