Rune Price Tops $1.61 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 45.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 92% lower against the US dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $31,565.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can now be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00007926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,261.40 or 0.31013486 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 2.97645119 USD and is down -86.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $45.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

