Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Ryerson has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ryerson to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Ryerson Price Performance

Ryerson stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $905.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.73. Ryerson had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 95.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ryerson will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 7,500 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,776 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ryerson by 204.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 621,219 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 128.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 330,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 377.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 243,398 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1,118.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 216,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 275.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 150,773 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Further Reading

