Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.76.

NYSE CRM opened at $146.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.54. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.59 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 270.98, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,178,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,335 shares of company stock valued at $13,141,725 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

