Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $136.44 and last traded at $136.69, with a volume of 390405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.33.

Specifically, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,335 shares of company stock worth $13,141,725. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.76.

Salesforce Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.54. The company has a market capitalization of $136.33 billion, a PE ratio of 270.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after acquiring an additional 433,659 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after acquiring an additional 210,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

