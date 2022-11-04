Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Downgraded by Sidoti to “Neutral”

Sidoti cut shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SANM. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $56.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $6,016,951.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,198,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 95.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Sanmina by 62.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 23,094 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Sanmina by 6.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 5.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 50,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

