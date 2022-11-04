Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $171.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $100.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.75.

NASDAQ SRPT traded down $2.38 on Thursday, reaching $102.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,241. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.52 and its 200-day moving average is $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $120.23.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.98% and a negative net margin of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 57,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,953.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,178 shares in the company, valued at $11,297,028.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $63,986,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,129,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after purchasing an additional 685,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,237.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 481,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 460,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,473.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 396,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 370,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

