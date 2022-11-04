Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut Saul Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their target price on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Saul Centers Price Performance

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Saul Centers by 217.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Saul Centers by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Saul Centers by 25.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

