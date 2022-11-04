Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Given New 275.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTFGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from 280.00 to 275.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SBBTF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schibsted ASA from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Schibsted ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schibsted ASA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $303.50.

OTCMKTS:SBBTF opened at $17.15 on Monday. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

