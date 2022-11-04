Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.60 Per Share

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of SOI opened at GBX 246.01 ($2.84) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 249.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 256.68. Schroder Oriental Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 230 ($2.66) and a one year high of GBX 277 ($3.20). The company has a market capitalization of £641.05 million and a P/E ratio of 4,091.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Isabel Liu acquired 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £6,457.14 ($7,465.76).
About Schroder Oriental Income Fund
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
