Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Schrödinger traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 9539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Insider Activity at Schrödinger

In related news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Schrödinger Trading Down 17.2 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Schrödinger by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 19.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

