Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,636 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHR. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHR stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.90. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $56.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.