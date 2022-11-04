Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Trimmed by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,282,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,240 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.1% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $40,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,560 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 66,736,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after buying an additional 815,405 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after buying an additional 2,077,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.41. 969,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,786,018. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $40.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.