Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 576.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 161,671 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 147,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $54.43. The company had a trading volume of 42,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,877. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.48. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

