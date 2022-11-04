Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 219.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $261,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.96. 7,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,797. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

