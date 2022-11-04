Scotiabank Trims Stelco (TSE:STLC) Target Price to C$41.50

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$41.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Stelco from C$63.85 to C$53.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Stelco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Stelco from C$47.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Stelco from C$37.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$52.17.

STLC stock opened at C$35.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 1.42. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$30.20 and a 1-year high of C$56.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Stelco’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

