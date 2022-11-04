Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $100.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.57.

Shares of SMG stock traded down $2.42 on Thursday, reaching $48.05. The company had a trading volume of 16,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,858. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $75.83. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,920,000 after buying an additional 578,316 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,220,000 after buying an additional 347,852 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after purchasing an additional 227,400 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 280,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,093,000. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

