Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of Seaboard stock traded up $39.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,775.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 756. Seaboard has a twelve month low of $3,295.00 and a twelve month high of $4,394.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,657.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3,872.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $92.53 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

