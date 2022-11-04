Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $62.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.45.

SEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sealed Air news, COO Emile Z. Chammas purchased 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sealed Air news, COO Emile Z. Chammas purchased 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Sealed Air Stock Down 2.4 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.24. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 292.98% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

