Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.73

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 53776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Secom Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Secom had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Secom Co., Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. Its Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems; sells security and water-treatment equipment; and operates PFI correctional facilities. The company's Fire Protection Services segment provides building management, automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships, and residences; and environmental monitoring systems.

