Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.69.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

SES stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.67. The company had a trading volume of 240,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,167. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.65. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$4.58 and a one year high of C$7.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.30.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is -4.93%.

In related news, Director Rene Amirault bought 9,700 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,727.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 445,873 shares in the company, valued at C$2,515,615.47.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Further Reading

