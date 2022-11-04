Segantii Capital Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 1.45% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,017,000. Sarissa Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter valued at $717,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at $663,000. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $855,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,526. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $347.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $351.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPWH. B. Riley raised their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

