Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys 25,349 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 192.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock worth $5,003,431 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $399.62. The stock had a trading volume of 26,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

